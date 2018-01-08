 Madagascar Cyclone Kills Six, Displaces Thousands – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Madagascar Cyclone Kills Six, Displaces Thousands – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of India

Madagascar Cyclone Kills Six, Displaces Thousands
U.S. News & World Report
ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – A cyclone that hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend killed at least six people and injured three others while two people were reported missing, authorities said on Monday. The tropical cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar
6 killed in Madagascar cyclone as thousands displacedThe Bellingham Herald

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.