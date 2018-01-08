Madagascar Cyclone Kills Six, Displaces Thousands – U.S. News & World Report
|
Times of India
|
Madagascar Cyclone Kills Six, Displaces Thousands
U.S. News & World Report
ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) – A cyclone that hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend killed at least six people and injured three others while two people were reported missing, authorities said on Monday. The tropical cyclone Ava passed through Madagascar …
6 killed in Madagascar cyclone as thousands displaced
