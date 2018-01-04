 Made-in-Aba: 30 Aba Shoe making argonauts leave for China, by John Okiyi Kalu – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Made-in-Aba: 30 Aba Shoe making argonauts leave for China, by John Okiyi Kalu – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Made-in-Aba: 30 Aba Shoe making argonauts leave for China, by John Okiyi Kalu
The Eagle Online
The original “Argonauts” were a band of heroes in Greek mythology, who in the years before the Trojan War, around 1300 BC, accompanied Jason to Colchis in his quest to find the Golden Fleece. Their name comes from their ship, Argo, named after its
AU picks Abia, Rivers governors' wives pet projects for session on women empowermentVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.