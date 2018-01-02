Magadali residents die in Boko Haram bomb attack

Some people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Governmet Area of Adamawa on Monday. A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town. It added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack. Mr Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa […]

