 Magashule stuns with poison claims – report – Citizen | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magashule stuns with poison claims – report – Citizen

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Magashule stuns with poison claims – report
Citizen
FILE PICTURE: The Premier of the Free State, Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Charl Devenish. The Free State premier has suggestively pointed a finger at 'WMC' with bizarre poisoning allegations. Free State Premier Ace Magashule this

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.