Mails: Imagine if Wenger wasn’t a soft touch… – Football365.com
|
Football365.com
|
Mails: Imagine if Wenger wasn't a soft touch…
Football365.com
I just read the article on your site where Wenger explains why losing Van Persie was a bigger blow than losing Sanchez. And a small part of me felt sad for him and wondered whether that explained the mire that he and his beloved club has been stuck in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!