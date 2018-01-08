Maina’s recall: Court declines to stop Senate from probing Malami – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Maina's recall: Court declines to stop Senate from probing Malami
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Monday, failed to persuade the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant an interim injunction stopping the Senate from probing the controversial …
Maina: Court rejects AGF's request to stop Senate probe
Court rejects Malami's motion to stop probe of Maina's recall
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!