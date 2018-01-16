Mainz protest racial attack on Balogun, Ujah – The Punch
The Punch
Mainz protest racial attack on Balogun, Ujah
The Punch
Mainz 05 have made a complaint to Hannover 96 over the alleged racial abuse suffered by their Nigerian players before their Bundesliga clash at the HDI-Arena in Hannover on Saturday. Hannover won the encounter 3-2 to pile the pressure on Mainz, who are …
