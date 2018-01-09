Makerere academic registar charged over graduation bonanza

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Deputy Academic Registrar of Makerere University has been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court with four counts of abuse of office.

Margaret Etuusa Lubega Loy who is in charge of Certificates, Ceremonies and Publicatons is alleged to have contravened procurement laws, regulations and procedures during the University’s 67th graduation ceremony in 2017.

Prosecution led by Edward Muhumuza on Monday said that Etuusa irregulary procured companies and people to provide different services for the said graduation ceremony, such as phone keeping, drinks, food and flower vending without following procurement laws.

Etuusa denied the allegation before Grade One Magistrate

Peter Fred Lachomin and was granted bail of Sh1 million cash with orders to deposit her passport and return to court on February 08, 2018.

Magistrate Lachomin said if she fails to meet the bail conditions, she should be remanded to Luzira.

She is said to have committed the offence on February 15, 2017 while in office at Makerere University.

