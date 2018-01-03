Makerere delays response to Visitation Committee 2016 report – Independent
Independent
Makerere delays response to Visitation Committee 2016 report
Independent
The Makerere University Visitation Committee 2016 led by Deputy Chairperson, Hon. Lady Justice Ketrah Katunguuka handed over their report to President Museveni and Minister of Education Janet Museveni. Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Makerere …
