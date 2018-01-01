Making Calls At Filling Stations Now A Criminal Offence, Could Land You In Jail – Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has told Nigerians that making phone calls at filling stations is now a criminal offence which could land the culprit in jail.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, an offender could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

The Punch also quoted the Force spokesman as saying that police officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

He described the filling station as a public facility where motorists cannot act as they like on account of the inflammable products like petrol and other petroleum products being dispensed there.

Moshood, therefore, cautioned the public against violating the safety rules forbidding smoking and phone calls at filling stations.

He said, “Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations.”

