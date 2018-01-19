Malabu Oil Deal: Nigeria Sues JP Morgan For $875m

Nigeria has filed a claim against JP Morgan Chase for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring funds from a disputed 2011 oilfield deal to a company controlled by the country’s former oil minister, Reuters report yesterday. The suit filed in British courts, according to Reuters, relates to a purchase of the […]

The post Malabu Oil Deal: Nigeria Sues JP Morgan For $875m appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

