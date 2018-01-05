Mamman Daura Dies After A Prolonged Illness.. To Be Buried Today
Former Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme, Ambassador Mamman Daura, has died. He died yesterday after a protracted illness and will be buried today after funeral prayers slated for 2:30pm at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State. Ambassador Daura, born in Daura, Katsina State in 1946, […]
