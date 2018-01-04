Man, 28, survives after being hit by train

A 28-year-old deaf man, Isa Abubakar, is receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano after being hit by a moving train in Sharada Saberi area of the metropolis. Abubabar, a petty trader, was said to have been pushed off the train’s tracks at a shop close to the rail line at Sharada. The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

