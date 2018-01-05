Man, 44, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor
A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old, Adamu Abdullahi, to three years imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl. The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, rejected the convict’s plea for mercy, having pleaded guilty. Abdullahi was jailed without an option of fine. According to the judge, the sentence will serve as a […]
The post Man, 44, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!