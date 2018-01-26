Man Accused Of Kidnapping Commits Suicide By Hanging In Adamawa – Disturbing Pics
I keep saying this one thing, nothing is ever good enough or justifiable to make one take his own life. A man, Adamu was found dead by residents in Adamawa state in an apparent suicide.
According to online reports, the married man decided to kill himself by hanging after allegedly being accused by his friends of kidnapping. The accusation seemed unbearable for the man before he allegedly killed himself.
I just wonder the wisdom in this kind of myth.
