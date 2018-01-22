 Man accused of raping 13-yr-old remanded in prison | Nigeria Today
Man accused of raping 13-yr-old remanded in prison

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 55-year-old man, Mfon Iyang, who allegedly raped a teenage girl, was on Monday remanded in Kirikiri prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, refused to grant the bail application for the accused and ordered his remand in prison. The accused, an auto mechanic, who resides at Fagba, a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

