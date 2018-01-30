Man acquire Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti for a whooping sum of $2.5m
Obi Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti, has dropped jaws as he acquires an Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti Veyron for a whooping sum of $2.5m. According to TMZ, the Bugatti dealer has intentions to resell the vehicle. The Bugatti Veyron 2015 model goes 0-60 mph in 2.5 secs and has only had about 1,000 miles on it. Okeke was the one […]
