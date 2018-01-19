Man Arrested For Wearing Excessive Cloths To Avoid Paying Luggage Fee At The Airport

I can’t stop laughing. I thought he is actually a Nigerian to get the kind survival sense wey he get. If you trace the race of that man very well, you will know that his root started from Nigeria…lol

Ryan Carney Williams tried to avoid British Airways excess luggage fee by wearing all his clothing. He was however arrested for wearing an excessive amount of clothing. I never hear this one before o, arrested for wearing excessive cloths; oyibo done craze.

Mr. Williams was allegedly denied a boarding pass at the BA desk for his flight from Iceland to England after he wore all the extra clothing that would not fit into his luggage.

He posted this on twitter and showing his anger at the airline, he said:

‘@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won’t let me on. Racial profiling? Or…..’

Video footage showed him requesting from the airline employees why they would deny him from boarding. Airline staff can be heard saying ‘do we need to call the police?’ to which he replies ‘yes, if needs be. I haven’t done anything wrong.’

According to British Airways, Williams was being rude so they decided not to give him any attention, but when it was obvious he wasn’t ready to leave the desk, they had to call on security guards.

In a later tweet, Williams said he was arrested, sprayed with mace and held on the ground when he refused to leave. After giving a statement to police, he returned to the airport the next day to get an EasyJet flight, but once he’d gone through security, he claims he was stopped from getting on the plane again.

He tweeted:

‘And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason.’ He claims he was stuck at Iceland airport with no money and his luggage already on the plane to England without him. He eventually boarded a Norwegian flight back home and was allegedly refunded the price of his flights from BA and easyJet.

A spokesperson for British Airways says:

‘We give our customers a wide range of fares to choose from to meet their needs.

‘Our hand baggage only fares from Iceland are as low as £47 each way, and are designed for customers who are travelling without any hold baggage. ‘We do understand that our customers’ plans can change so they can choose to pay a fee at the airport if they need an extra bag.

‘We explained our policy to our customer, and offered him an alternative flight to London.’

A spokesperson for easyJet says:

‘The Captain and the ground crew were concerned about reports from the previous day so we provided a refund and he travelled with another airline.’