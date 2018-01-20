Man Beaten To Death In Baale’s Palace
Rotimi Thompson a 41-year-old man in Oshun Egbado, Age-mowo, Morogbo area, has been beaten to death in the Baale’s palace over a missing motorcycle. Ikechukwu Ewuji who was arrested in connection with the crime apparently first accused his housekeeper, Michael Bulete of the theft of the motorcycle. After interrogating Bulete for a while he admitted […]
The post Man Beaten To Death In Baale’s Palace appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
