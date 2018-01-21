 Man Calls On Nigeria Government To Ban Olamide New Song “Science Student” (VIDEO) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment


Man Calls On Nigeria Government To Ban Olamide New Song “Science Student” (VIDEO)
An educated man identified as Don Pedro Obaseki who was seen driving took some moment to record a video as he called on the Nigerian government to place a ban on Rapper olamide's new song Titled “science student” as he claims the song promotes the use
