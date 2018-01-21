Man Calls On Nigeria Government To Ban Olamide New Song “Science Student” (VIDEO) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Man Calls On Nigeria Government To Ban Olamide New Song “Science Student” (VIDEO)
Information Nigeria
An educated man identified as Don Pedro Obaseki who was seen driving took some moment to record a video as he called on the Nigerian government to place a ban on Rapper olamide's new song Titled “science student” as he claims the song promotes the use …
POLL: Did Olamide glorify drug abuse on Science Students?
Is This Tinsel Star Taking A Dig At Olamide Over 'Science Student'? See What She Says Here
Ban Olamide's 'Science Student', says Don Pedro Obaseki
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!