Man charged with alleged rape, impersonation

A 27-year-old self-acclaimed medical doctor, Patrick Uzoka, who allegedly assault a patient sexually, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who gave no fixed address, is standing trial before Chief Magistrate O.A Layinka on a three-count charge of unlawful sexual assault, unlawful administration of drug and impersonation.

Police Prosecutor Edet Okoi told the court that Uzoka committed the offences on Aug. 19, 2017, at about 2 p.m at No. 22, Ajanlekoko St., Kirikiri area of Lagos.

Okoi said that the accused unlawfully assault a patient, (the complainant), 22, in her residence through unlawful penetration.

According to him, the accused unlawfully administered noxious substance on the victim thereby endangering her life.

“Uzoka presented himself as a medical practitioner and administered injections and other medications on the victim, (an undergraduate), who complained of stomach ache and was introduced to her by the mother who also thought he was a doctor.

“On the said day, the accused came to administer treatments on the victim who was in the company of her friend, Sarah, and he allegedly gave her an injection and she started feeling dizzy with hot sensation in her body.

“She complained to the doctor and he gave her another injection which he claimed will calm her down. He thereafter sent her friend Sarah to go get a drug for the victim claiming it was urgent.

“Immediately Sarah left, he told the victim the he has to urgently give her ‘seminal donation’ because the injection he earlier administered to her may have serious side effects to her womb.

“The accused held the victim’s hand and forcefully had sex with her and didn’t stop until Sarah the victim’s friend came knocking.

“The victim could not fight back because she was feeling dizzy and weak,” Okoi said. According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 261, 243 and 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Layinka granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said that the sureties must provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case to Feb. 5 for trial.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

