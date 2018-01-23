Man chops off wife’s hand staying too long at funeral

A 50-year-old mother of 9, Maria Rioba Musa is seeking for justice after her husband identified as Musa Matiko Gisiri reportedly attacked her using a panga on Thursday night, for overstaying at a funeral function at Tarang’anya village in Kuria West sub-county of Kenya. “I left for a funeral on Monday at one of our […]

The post Man chops off wife’s hand staying too long at funeral appeared first on Timeofgist.

