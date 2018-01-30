 Man City make audacious £60m Mahrez bid – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City make audacious £60m Mahrez bid – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Man City make audacious £60m Mahrez bid
Goal.com
Manchester City have launched an audacious £60 million move to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City before Wednesday's transfer deadline, Goal understands. Mahrez's name was first reported by a British national newspaper on Tuesday lunchtime and Goal
Manchester City Reportedly Set to Pursue Riyad Mahrez in £60 Million DealBleacher Report
Riyad Mahrez emerges as late Man City transfer target, but Leicester insist he is not for saleTelegraph.co.uk
Manchester City make £50million bid for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez as they continue January spending spreeDaily Mail
Daily Star –Football365.com –Sports Mole –The Guardian
all 24 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.