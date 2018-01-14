Man City pull plug on Alexis Sanchez deal as Man Utd close in – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Man City pull plug on Alexis Sanchez deal as Man Utd close in
Goal.com
Manchester City have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez, leaving rivals Manchester United with a clear run at tying up a shock deal for the Arsenal man in the coming days, Goal understands. City made it clear on Friday that they would …
Transfer news: Arsenal close to finalizing Malcom deal as Alexis Sanchez leaves for Manchester
Alexis Sánchez close to Old Trafford move after missing Arsenal defeat
Arsenal throw away lead to expose an average team that will get worse when Alexis Sanchez leaves
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!