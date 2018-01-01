Man City says Gabriel Jesus sustained medial ligament damage – Valdosta Daily Times
|
Valdosta Daily Times
|
Man City says Gabriel Jesus sustained medial ligament damage
Valdosta Daily Times
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, competes for the ball with Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!