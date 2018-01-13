Man City’s Jesus set to return next month – The New Paper
The New Paper
Man City's Jesus set to return next month
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could return in two to three weeks after receiving treatment on his knee injury in Spain, manager Pep Guardiola said. The 20-year-old, who has scored eight Premier League goals this season, suffered knee ligament …
