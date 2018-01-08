Man cuts off friend’s head, tosses it out the window – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Man cuts off friend's head, tosses it out the window

Information Nigeria

A man allegedly cut off his drinking partner's head with a kitchen knife and threw it out of the window. Horrified neighbours raised the alarm after discovering the decapitated head on ground outside their block of flats, police said. A 40-year-old man …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

