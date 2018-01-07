Man goes to jail for marrying mother, daughter – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Man goes to jail for marrying mother, daughter
The Nation Newspaper
A Pennsylvania man Christopher I. Hauptmann has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of marrying a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at the same time. The 44-year-old Hauptmann was convicted of bigamy, forgery and unsworn …
