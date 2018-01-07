 Man goes to jail for marrying mother, daughter – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man goes to jail for marrying mother, daughter – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Man goes to jail for marrying mother, daughter
The Nation Newspaper
A Pennsylvania man Christopher I. Hauptmann has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of marrying a 43-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at the same time. The 44-year-old Hauptmann was convicted of bigamy, forgery and unsworn
Man Convicted of Marrying Wife's Daughter Without Getting a Divorce Sentenced to PrisonBreitbart News
Man Who Married Mother And Teen Daughter Is Sentenced In Bigamy Case Dubbed 'Bizarre' By JudgeThe Inquisitr
'He brainwashed her': Bail bondsman, 44, who married his own wife's 18-year-old DAUGHTER and then sent her …Daily Mail

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.