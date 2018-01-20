Man impregnates girlfriend during NYSC, dumps her, weds another lady secretly

To Justify her Claim that Men are Scum, Twitter user Prettyliviah just revealed how a Man abandoned his girlfriend, after he impregnated her during her NYSC, and married another lady, Then even had guts to come back and tell him by himself. Read the shocking post below!

The post Man impregnates girlfriend during NYSC, dumps her, weds another lady secretly appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

