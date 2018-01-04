Man jailed 7 years for forcing girlfriend to walk naked in freezing cold

A Manhattan judge slammed the misogynist sicko who forced his girlfriend to march outside naked with the maximum sentence Wednesday — sending him to prison for as many as seven years. Jasson Melo, 26, faced time for coercion, a felony, for making the 22-year-old mother of his child undress and walk around his Harlem block. […]

