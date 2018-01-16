 Man ‘rapes’ two goats to death, Kenyans react – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man ‘rapes’ two goats to death, Kenyans react – The Standard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Man 'rapes' two goats to death, Kenyans react
The Standard
Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) found humour and were not afraid to express it after a story of a man who 'raped' goats to death featured on January 15. The story is of Munyao from Kinyai village Kangundo constituency, Machakos County who was arrested after
Man arrested for 'sex with goats'Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.