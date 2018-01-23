Man Rejects A N500k Job From BAT After 4 Years Of Being Jobless – Daddy Freeze Reacts

I don’t know why Nigerians can’t separate fate from job. Pastors most of the time determines what their members can sell in their various shops and if they go against that rule, they face sanctions. Redeem Church and Deeper Life are mostly the culprits of this instances.

This time, Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a tweet which says a young man who has been jobless for over 4 years, rejected a N500,000 job from British American Tobacco (BAT) because according to him, smoking is a sin.





Person dey reject N500k job for this recession? na wa ooo





The tweet reads;





“Imagine a Nigerian Christian who has been jobless for 4 years rejecting a job offer that pays more than 500k from British American Tobacco/Nigerian breweries because smoking/drinking is a sin.”

See Daddy Freeze reacted below:

“Drinking alcohol is NOT a sin! Jesus drank alcohol and produced ‘wine’ which is alcoholic…. let’s remember that Jesus was accused of being a drunkard… you can’t be accused of being a drunkard if you drink grape juice.

–

The disciples were also accused of acting drunk on ‘new wine’ in Acts2 if wine wasn’t alcoholic, why were the disciples accused of being drunk on it?🙄

–

Cigarettes on the other hand, although not expressly mentioned in the Bible, can be a source of ‘moral’ concern, especially because of the high number of deaths attributed to them each year.

–

It is however not the job of your pastor to decide your choice of employment, let the Holy Spirit lead you! ~FRZ

–

◄ Acts 2:13 ►

New International Version

***************************

Some, however, made fun of them and said, “They have had too much wine.”

–

English Standard Version

***************************

But others mocking said, “They are filled with new wine.”

–

Berean Study Bible

*********************

But others mocked them and said, “They are drunk on new wine!”

–

New American Standard Bible *******************************

But others were mocking and saying, “They are full of sweet wine.”

–

King James Bible

******************

Others mocking said, These men are full of new wine.”

What will be your advise to this young man who rejected N500k job because of his fate?