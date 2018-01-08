 Man Sentenced To Prison For Marrying Mother And Daughter | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Sentenced To Prison For Marrying Mother And Daughter

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading no contest to charges that he married a woman — and then married her daughter a year later without first obtaining a divorce. A judge ordered Christopher I. Hauptmann, 44, to serve a term ranging from one year minus a day to two years […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.