Man Stabs G2y Friend To Death For Kissing Him

A former high school classmate of the University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a Southern California park has been charged with his murder, according to a criminal complaint. Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was charged on Wednesday with murdering 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein with a knife while Bernstein was visiting his parents in Orange […]

The post Man Stabs G2y Friend To Death For Kissing Him appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

