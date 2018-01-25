Man Utd News: Bale blocks £86m transfer, Liverpool win defender battle, De Gea update – Daily Star
Daily Star
Man Utd News: Bale blocks £86m transfer, Liverpool win defender battle, De Gea update
Daily Star
Gareth Bale has blocked a mega transfer to Bayern Munich after they made an £86m bid for the Real Madrid ace, according to reports in Spain. The Wales international is expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer after struggling with injuries …
