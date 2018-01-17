Man Who Had 10 Children Butchered To Death By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photos)

A man identified as Mr Mike Akwaja was allegedly shot and butchered by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Gbor Igyo in Mbagwen in Benue state. According to reports, two women were also killed by the suspected herdsmen during the attack as they died on the spot. The slain man, Mr Mike Akwaja, was killed leaving behind […]

The post Man Who Had 10 Children Butchered To Death By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

