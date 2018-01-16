Man who put on all his clothes ‘to dodge baggage fee’ said he did it because he was ‘broke and homeless’ – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Man who put on all his clothes 'to dodge baggage fee' said he did it because he was 'broke and homeless'
Evening Standard
A man who tried to board a flight in eight pairs of trousers and 10 shirts has said he did it because he was broke and homeless and that his luggage was his livelihood. Ryan Hawaii, real name Ryan Carney Williams, attempted to board the British Airways …
Passenger turned away from two flights after wearing 10 layers of clothing to avoid luggage fee
Plane passenger 'ARRESTED' for boarding flight wearing too many clothes
Most outrageous ways passengers have tried to avoid paying airport excess baggage charges
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!