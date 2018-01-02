Manchester City Have To Remain Focused- Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players to avoid making the “big mistake” of losing focus after storming clear at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City dropped points for just the second time this campaign at the weekend, as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Crystal Palace side.

Guardiola insists that his players cannot afford to become complacent, however, with plenty of work still to be done.

“Of course, we are in a good position and I have said to my players many times: ‘Don’t think about winning the title, focus on the next game’,” he told reporters. “If you think about far away we are going to distract what we have to do today and that will be a big mistake.

“In football, everything can happen. We can get a lot of wins in a row, we can stay a lot of games without winning. That has happened in the past with many other teams. We just have to focus on what we have to do and correct our mistakes from today and keep going.

“I have the same feeling that before I came here and now when we dropped two points. I have a lot of experience with that. When you see the fixtures, the stages you have to go and the five big contenders. Games like here, Stoke City and Burnley. A lot of games to play. There will be still a lot of things to do.”

