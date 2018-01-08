Manchester City Players Discuss Winning The Quadruple- Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that talk of winning the quadruple this season is a hot conversation topic in the team dressing room.

Manchester City remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, EFL Cup and FA Cup following the 4-1 win over Burnley in the third round

Although Pep Guardiola has dismissed his side’s chances of a clean sweep of trophies this season, Zinchenko made it clear that the players discuss the likelihood of going one better than Manchester United’s treble-winning side of 1998-99.

“We think about this every single day and every training session – we can win everything, and that’s why we are here,” the Ukrainian told the Manchester Evening News.

The manager told me I had to be ready for my chance. I am happy to be part of this team and train hard every day.’

Burnley skipper Ben Mee is a graduate of City’s academy and agreed that his old club are capable of a clean sweep.

‘Anyone can do all four trophies and it depends how they go on now,’ said Mee.

‘City have unbelievable quality but they work hard as a team and very well organised. That gets missed sometimes.

‘They are looking good at the minute and it’s going to take a good team to stop them, that’s for sure.’

