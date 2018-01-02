Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus faces long absence with knee ligament injury – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus faces long absence with knee ligament injury
The Guardian
The pain is etched on the face of Gabriel Jesus after the Manchester City striker suffered a knee injury during the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images. Manchester City. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus …
Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has injury fears confirmed
Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford
Manchester City must forget Palace scare and start winning again — that's what big clubs do, says Pep Guardiola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!