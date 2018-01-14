Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Alexis decision expected in 48 hours – Goal.com
The Chile international is wanted by both Manchester City and Manchester United, but a bid has yet to be officially accepted by the Gunners. Speaking after Arsenal lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday, Wenger said: "It will be decided in the next 48 hours …
