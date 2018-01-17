Manchester United overhaul Real Madrid, FC Barcelona as Europe’s biggest earners

Manchester United enjoyed the biggest revenue of any European club in the last financial year after a 32 percent increase propelled them above Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, UEFA say. In an annual report published on Tuesday, UEFA in the European Club Football Landscape report said revenues among Europe’s 700-odd top-flight clubs totalled 18.5 billion […]

