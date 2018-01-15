Manchester United vs Stoke City, LIVE: Jose Mourinho’s side look to narrow gap at top of the Premier League table – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Manchester United vs Stoke City, LIVE: Jose Mourinho's side look to narrow gap at top of the Premier League table
Daily Mail
Manchester United will be looking to keep their faint title hopes alive when they host Stoke City at Old Trafford to round off the weekend's Premier League action. Following Manchester City's first defeat of the season at Liverpool on Sunday, victory …
Stoke appoints new manager
Paul Lambert appointed Stoke City boss LIVE: News, reaction and comment on huge decision for Potters
Football: Paul Lambert appointed Stoke manager
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!