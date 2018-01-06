Marauding Herders: When the day of the oppressed dawn

Argument has gone back and fort on those behind killer herdsmen who have managed to establish human slaughter slabs almost in every major city capital in Nigeria. Some people “unfairly” opined that security operatives have turned a blind eye or are in cahoots with the marauders. Others opine that our own integrity saddled president, Mohammadu […]

The post Marauding Herders: When the day of the oppressed dawn appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

