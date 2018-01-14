Marcelo blasts Los Blancos after shock home defeat to Villarreal

Real Madrid player, Marcelo has blasted Los Blancos after shock home defeat to Villarreal, saying “I feel like we are sinking”

Real Madrid which has suffered runs of poor performance recently slipped to Villarreal at home on Saturday, handing Villarreal their first ever victory at the Bernabeu. A Pablo Fornal’s strike which proved to be the difference between the two sides, is heaping more woes on Real Madrid, thus prompting Marcelo who has been with Real Madrid for 11 years to voice out.

“It is one of the worst situations I’ve experienced here,” He said.

He lamented that their good style of play is not yielding any good results.

“We’re trying to play good football, to move the ball around and score goals but it’s not coming off.

“It is how it looks from the outside – we are sad, angry and we feel like we are sinking.”

