Mario Testino Also Enjoys Masturbating In Front Of People – Dropped By Vogue

Another day, another man outed as trash.

Terry Richardson has finally been held (somewhat) accountable for decades of abuse, and now it looks like Mario Testino’s fun in the sun is set to come to an abrupt end.

The famous fashion photographer has been accused of unwanted advances and coercion by thirteen assistants and models, detailed below on TIME:

Testino, adored by celebrities, glossy magazines including Vogue and younger members of the British royal family, was accused of groping and making sexual come-ons… Model Ryan Locke [below] worked with Testino on Gucci ad campaigns and called him a “sexual predator.” He told the [New York] Times that when he told other models he was going to meet Testino for a possible casting “everyone started making these jokes — they said he was notorious, and ‘tighten your belt.’”

On the last day of a shoot, as they were taking photographs on a bed, Testino told everybody in the room to leave and locked the door, Locke recalled. “Then he crawls on the bed, climbs on top of me and says, ‘I’m the girl, you’re the boy,’” Locke said. “I went at him, like, you better get away. I threw the towel on him, put my clothes on and walked out.” Former assistants said Testino had a pattern of hiring young, heterosexual men and subjecting them to increasingly aggressive advances. “Sexual harassment was a constant reality,” said Roman Barrett, an assistant to Testino in the late 1990s who said the photographer rubbed up against his leg with an erection and masturbated in front of him.

Have Mario and Louis C.K. been sharing sexual harassment tips?

Thankfully those in the fashion industry seem to be taking some form of belated action, with British Vogue dropping Testino, along with fellow photographer Bruce Weber (accused of similar behaviour by 15 models).

The Guardian reports:

British Vogue has stopped employing the star photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber “for the foreseeable future” after multiple allegations of sexual exploitation of male models in the US. The magazine confirmed the move after Anna Wintour, the New York-based artistic director of Condé Nast, said it would not be commissioning new work from either of the photographers, effectively suspending two of the biggest names in fashion.

They also discuss the claims against Testino in more depth:

Hugo Tillman, a photographic assistant, alleged Testino had once grabbed him on the street and tried to kiss him and, a few weeks later, pinned him down on a bed until he was removed by another person. Another assistant, Roman Barrett, claimed Testino masturbated in front of him, and added: “Sexual harassment was a constant reality.”

I guess this was just another one of those ‘open secrets’ that everyone laughed off as part of the business, like Harvey and his hotel room meetings.

[sources:time&guardian]

