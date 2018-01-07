Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need

Expectations abound from the government and major players in the nation’s maritime sector on the need to ensure efficient infrastructure development such as good access road, deployment of scanners at seaports among others as the year begins. YUSUF BABALOLA examins the underling issues. Stakeholders’ expectations were not met in the nation’s maritime sector in 2017, […]

The post Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

