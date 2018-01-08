Maritime Varsity: AGF plotting fresh ethnic crisis in Delta- Activist

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja A Niger Delta Activist Mr. Sheriff Mulade, has warned that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami is set to precipitate fresh ethnic crisis in Delta State, over his recent memo to the National Assembly on the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko. Mulade, a kinsman of leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo who spoke to journalists in Warri, accused the AGF of secretly conspiring with the Itsekiris to deceive the federal government and urged the National Assembly to ignore the memo.

