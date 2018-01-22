Mark Burnett Revives Boxing Series ‘The Contender’ With Epix, Paramount Television – Variety
|
Variety
|
Mark Burnett Revives Boxing Series 'The Contender' With Epix, Paramount Television
Variety
Mark Burnett, MGM TV and Digital and Paramount TV are reviving the boxing competition series that ran on NBC from 2005 to 2009. The show revolves around an elimination-style competition among 16 boxers as they train and fight in the hopes of winning a …
Epix Reviving Mark Burnett's 'The Contender'
Epix Picks Up Updated Mark Burnett Series 'The Contender'
Epix to reboot Mark Burnett's “Contender”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!