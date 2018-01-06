Mark Hughes Gets The Sack From Stoke

Stoke City have finally sacked manager Mark Hughes, after they lost to Coventry City in the FA cup.

The Welshman saw the Potters humiliated by the League 2 side in the third round of the FA cup, piling more pressure on the already under pressure manager.

Hours after the 2-1 loss to Coventry, Stoke took to Twitter to announce the sacking of Hughes.

“Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect,” the club stated in a string of comments posted on Twitter.

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the Club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.

“The Club will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible and will be making no further comment at this time.”

